by Brandon HillSunday, May 03, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT

Microsoft Surface Book 3 With Core i7 Ice Lake And Surface Go 2 Leaked By Energy Star

The release of Microsoft's Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 is imminent, as regulatory agencies have been dripping information on the upcoming Windows 10 devices. The latest leaks are coming courtesy of Energy Star certification for both devices.

In the case of the Surface Go 2, the convertible is confirmed to come equipped with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, which should allow it to continue on with a fanless design. This particular model is also equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This appears to the top-end configuration, as we've seen previous leaks point to an entry-level Pentium Gold 4425Y equipped model paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

A previous leak from the FCC has also confirmed that the Surface Go 2 will support Wi-Fi 6 and will be available with optional LTE connectivity. We expect this to be a mainly "internal" update for the Surface Go 2, with the device retaining its 10-inch 1800x1200 PixelSense display, USB-C connectivity, microSDXC reader, and the standard installation of Windows 10 Home in S Mode. We'd also expect for the Surface Go 2 to arrive at the same starting price as its predecessor: $399.

In other Energy Star certification news, the 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 3 have also made an appearance. It's expected that they will make use of a 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G (Ice Lake) processor and up to 32GB of RAM. We've seen previous benchmark entries of alleged Surface Book 3 machines rocking either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti or a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti discrete GPU. 

Unfortunately, we haven't seen any hints of the rumored AMD Ryzen 4000-based Surface Book 3 models via Energy Star. With that being said, according to a recent leaked Microsoft video, there are two features won't be coming to future Surface devices: Thunderbolt 3 and upgradeable memory. According to Microsoft, both pose security risks for users.



Via:  Windows Latest
