Netflix's Stranger Things Plots Course For Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft says that players can look forward to an “adrenaline-packed journey” headed by private investigator Murray Bauman, who has been a recurring character since season 2. Some of the missions, which all come by way of Hawkins Heli-Tours, include unsavory supply ops, exciting chases and exhilarating rescues all meant to pull players “deeper into the city’s worst fears.”
To complete these missions, players will take to the skies in a snazzy Bell UH-1H Huey, a popular aircraft designed to be a workhorse and even used by the United States military. It’s the perfect choice to tackle the dangers that await in the town of Hawkins, which finds itself in a lockdown as it grapples with supernatural threats.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Microsoft Flight Simulator without an obsessive attention to detail. Once the adventures come to an end, players will be able to explore a highly detailed recreation of Hawkins, which will include over 40 iconic locations that fans of the show will recognize.
Some of the famous locales include the Starcourt Mall, Hawkins Middle School, Hawkins National Laboratory and the Hawkins Junkyard. The National Laboratory, which plays a major role in the events of the series, looks to be the most interesting of the bunch as its nestled amongst a Fall colored forest.
The Stranger Things expansion is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and will carry on the legacy of Hawkins well past the show’s conclusion.