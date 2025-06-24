Beavis & Butt-Head Are Coming To Call Of Duty, Heh-Heh You Said 'Doody'
As a player of the game, these comedic skins add a great element of enjoyment to what is basically a recreation of a literal Warzone. With their stark contrast between humor and the dark game theme, it gives players some individuality, too. While these type of add-ons are an extra purchase, at least the base game can be enjoyed if you're an Xbox or PC Game Pass subscriber.
Activision, owned by Microsoft, is no stranger to such skins in Call of Duty. While they do take away realism in an online match for some, the levity it adds to the experience is often worth it. Even if you don't purchase the skin, seeing another player with it on a map can be entertaining.
Microsoft is making a big push for its prized titles to continue to explode in popularity. With the announcement of its ASUS ROG Ally Xbox handheld, it is also entering a new arena that can attract more eyeballs to its game library. While Sony and Nintendo continue down the traditional exclusive console path, Microsoft seems to really want to open up Xbox's game library to more players. Forza Horizon 5 is a great example of this, selling very well on the PlayStation store.
Call of Duty skins such as Beavis and Butt-Head are sure to attract interest and attention to one of its flagship titles. (As an aside, I wore my Beavis and Butt-Head shirt to my 6th grade picture day, to the dismay of many. I did not in fact turn it inside out like they wanted, but proudly displayed those two Butt-Heads for all eternity. Sorry, fellow classmates, but I'd do it all over again and hope to see you in Call of Duty with them.)