Fortnite's Epic Skibidi Toilet Collab Is Live, Will You Take The Plunge?

by Alan VelascoThursday, December 19, 2024, 02:20 PM EDT
fortnite skibidi toilet hero
Fortnite is known for its collaborations, managing to bring together characters and items from across mediums into its game modes, while still making them feel a seamless part of its game world. So it was only a matter of time until Fortnite added one of the most influential, viral web series ever, Skibidi Toilet, as a content pack within the game’s store.

Before delving further into the collaboration, some might be wondering what the heck Skibidi Toiler even is. It’s an animated series created by Alexey Gerasimov, who made it using Valve’s Source Filmmaker tool and shared it on YouTube beginning in February of 2023. The series details a war between toilets, which happen to have heads coming out of them, and humanoid characters.

Is it absurd? Yes, it is. However, the series has become a cultural touchstone for Generation Alpha, who likely makes up a healthy chunk of Fortnite’s player base. Additionally, Skibidi Toilet has managed to become a part of internet culture at large, to the point where even many of those who aren’t part of this generation at least know of the existence of Skibidi Toilet.

fortnite skibidi toilet body

The Skibidi Toilet bundle will come with several items from the series. A Plungerman skin with an accompanying Skibidi Pack, which will pair well with a set of plungers that act as the pickaxe. Of course, Skibidi Toilet back bling is also included, which will go well with just about any skin. This bundle is priced at 2,200 vBucks and it seems as if it will only be available for purchase until December 28.

This collaboration might seem quizzical, but it makes a lot of sense as a way for Fortnite to appeal to younger users and potentially bring in new users who just want to engage with Skibidi Toilet within a game.
