Lenovo Is Reportedly Making A Legion Go PC Gaming Handheld Powered By AMD
There are reports that Lenovo is about to apply its significant resources to the handheld gaming PC market. Apparently, the ThinkPad maker has been quietly preparing a new AMD Phoenix processor-packing handheld to battle entrenched rivals from Valve (Steam Deck) and ASUS (ROG Ally). Right now, details about the purported ‘Legion Go’ are very thin on the ground, but the device might stand out for being one of the biggest handhelds yet, with an 8-inch screen rumored.
Using one of AMD’s Phoenix processors seems to be a winning strategy for handheld gaming device makers in 2023. These mobile processors offer a hard to beat mix of AMD's newest CPU and GPU cores with a modest thirst for watts. Also, unlike rivals using Arm processors, x86 chips like the AMD 7040 series offer players the unbeatable PC gaming library in their hands – played natively in Windows 11 or through SteamOS.
Both the Steam Deck and ROG Ally settled on 7-inch screens in their first iterations, but Lenovo’s Legion Go might hope to attract gamers with a bigger view. As neither the Valve nor ASUS devices are ‘pocketable’, Lenovo's move to an 8-inch screen shouldn’t cause to much consternation. Remember, PC games are typically designed for laptop or desktop screens which are significantly larger than handhelds, so the 8-inch display of the Lenovo could be a draw among potential customers.
The Legion Go news comes via Windows Central, which believes that a years-old leak provides clues to the Lenovo handheld’s appearance. Lenovo’s Legion Play prototype ran Android and was touted as a game streaming device like the Logitech G Cloud or Razer Edge. It is thought that Lenovo might recycle this previous development work to some degree with the Legion Go.
Lastly, as a big OEM with strong ties to Microsoft, reports speculate about the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go dovetailing with Microsoft’s development of an improved Xbox branded UI for handhelds.
Readers won’t be surprised to learn there aren’t even provisional release dates or pricing for the Legion Go. However, we are sure most will welcome new competition to this market and appreciate word that Microsoft is helping create UIs with pocket appeal.