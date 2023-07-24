CATEGORIES
home News

Ayaneo Kun Handheld Flexes A Bigger Display And Battery Than Steam Deck Or ROG Ally

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 24, 2023, 10:22 AM EDT
hero AYANEO KUN Live Sharing 9
Another day, another challenger to the handheld gaming console crown. Ayaneo's new Kun offers a few things the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally lack.

Hong Kong-based Ayaneo just announced its most powerful and feature-packed Windows handheld console yet. Called Kun after a mythical fish than can transform into a bird, the device will be driven by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U SoC, running eight Zen 4 cores and an RDNA 3 integrated GPU. There is no word yet about how much RAM and internal/expandable storage it will offer, though.

Ayaneo Kun Handheld Gaming Console Colors 1

By the numbers, the Kun beats out the Steam Deck and ROG Ally in a few key areas, namely screen size and battery capacity. It rocks an 8.4-inch 2.5K resolution IPS panel in a body that's also larger than its two main competitors in dimensions (312.4 x 132.5 x 21.9mm versus Steam Deck's 298 x 117 x 20mm and ROG Ally's 280 x 111 x 21mm). There are other display details like refresh rate(s), max brightness, and color accuracy it has not yet disclosed, however. Ayaneo touts "fully tuned, still excellent screen color performance" and "industry-leading high brightness" but it isn't clear what these claims are based on.

Whereas the Steam Deck and ROG Ally both possess the same battery capacity of 40 Watt-hours, the Kun nearly doubles that with a 75 Watt-hours, which implies a healthy runtime before needing to be topped up again. Only time will tell how optimized the device runs Windows, Ayaneo's AYASpace 2 management software, and of course, hardware-demanding games.

The Kun will have two joysticks, A/B/X/Y keys, shoulder buttons, plus a D-pad. The shoulder buttons and joysticks sport Hall-effect sensors that should prevent nuisances like drift and have smaller dead zones than analog switches. Customizable controls can be found on the rear of the device (there are four buttons), as well as two mappable touchpads flanking the display.

Ayaneo Kun Handheld Gaming Console Black Feather 1

Ayaneo's Kun will come in three colors—silver wing, black feather, and white silk. It will be officially released with more spec details and pricing come August.
Tags:  handheld-console, handheld-gaming, ayaneo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment