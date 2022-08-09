NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver Spins Up RTX On For Spider-Man Remastered





Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered arrives on the PC this Friday, August 12. Nvidia has prepared a brand-new Game Ready Driver so that you will be able to enjoy an exceptional experience right out of the gate. That’s not all though, the developers at Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have worked with Nvidia to prepare Spider-Man with glorious Nvidia RTX On ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS , Nvidia DLAA, Nvidia HBAO+, as well as other PC-specific enhancements.









If you have any knowledge of the Spider-Man universe at all, it will come as no surprise that you play Peter Parker, and his alter-ego, in this action-adventure title. Insomniac says that you will be playing the hero at his peak, after eight years behind the mask, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. Perhaps more importantly, the developers have worked hard to provide a feeling of “improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions,” to really immerse you in the Spider-Man story. Furthermore, on PC, you will get to enjoy the best graphics on any platform.







Nvidia is emphasizing that many of its technologies are being used in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which started as a Sony PlayStation exclusive. There’s a full house of Nvidia’s most well-known features for RTX family graphics cards; RTX ray tracing , DLSS image scaling, and DLAA anti-aliasing are all present here. Also, Nvidia HBAO+ for improved ambient occlusion shadowing is present. For smooth stutter and tear-free gameplay both G-SYNC and G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming monitors are supported too.





If you own another brand of GPU, there are still some exciting PC features in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to savor. Unlocked framerates are available on other GPUs, as are HDR visuals, ultra-wide monitor aspect ratio support, and haptic feedback with dynamic trigger effects when using a PlayStation DualSense Controller via USB. On the topic of controls, PC users can stick with their mouse and keyboard, if they wish.





So, how well will this new Spider-Man game run on your PC? Nvidia has kindly shared some minimum, recommended, and other specs for you to peruse. This time around they have included AMD GPUs, or rather we think Insomniac Games did. The game seems pretty well optimized if you look at the specs required for 4K 60fps, for example.











With DLSS support added to this game, Nvidia boasts that there are now over 200 DLSS enabled games and apps available.





As mentioned in the intro, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is released for PCs on Friday. You can grab it via either the Steam Store or Epic Games Store now for $59.99, and it should be downloaded and ready on launch day.