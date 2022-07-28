How To Enable 1440p On Your PlayStation 5 If You're Invited To The Party





In November of 2020, Sony launched the much anticipated PlayStation 5. The device included an ultra-high speed SSD allowing for significantly fast load times on a console and showcased some very impressive graphical hardware for the small package. Epic Games even showcased an amazing new tech demo for its Unreal Engine 5 specifically on the PS5's hardware, and Sony showed off the impressive load times using its popular characters Jak & Daxter. Some users, however, felt like something was missing, and that happens to be support for 1440p output.







Sony Playstation 5 Beta 1440p Interface Sony Playstation 5 Beta 1440p Interface





Sony PlayStation 5 Gamelists



Sony PlayStation 5 Gamelists



Sony Playstation 5 Audio Testing Interface

Sony Playstation 5 Audio Testing Interface





PlayStation 5 Social Interface for Party Join Beta



PlayStation 5 Social Interface for Party Join Beta

Lastly, this update includes a bunch of updated social features. You can now easily request a friend share their screen so you can watch them play. If you join a party while a friend is playing a game you also own you will get a notification prompting you if you'd like to join that game directly. There's an interface update for when you accept a friend request making it much easier to see their profile immediately, and when you are in your Game Base you can now easily send stickers and voice messages to your friends.





You can read all the details of the beta on the Official Sony PlayStation Blog