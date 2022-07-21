Sony Reveals Spider-Man Remastered PC Specs, Special Features And Eye-Popping Trailer





After announcing last month that Marvel's Spider-Man would shed its PlayStation exclusivity and join the PC realm in August, Sony has now offered up some additional details, including what special features are included and what kind of hardware you'll need to run the game in all its ray-traced glory. Sony also shared a dazzling trailer with a mix of cinematic and gameplay visuals captured on PC.





Starting with the feature upgrades, Sony says the goal with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was to make the game "a visual stunner on the PC platform and that meant opening up extensive configurability" options. For those with the requisite hardware, ray-traced reflections are part of the package. Sony also confirmed that the remastered release supports NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA) technologies.





"Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes," Sony says.









The game will also play nice on ultra-side screen displays. It supports a whole bunch of resolutions and aspect ratios, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9. Suffice to say, this doesn't appear to be a lazy port. To that end, PC players will be able use the trusty old keyboard and mouse combo, or Sony's PlayStation DualSense wireless controller with adaptive trigger feedback and haptic responses in tow.





"With Steam Input support, there are innumerable remapping options available, and the game will also offer multiple accessibility features. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also support achievements and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Games Store," Sony explains.







Here's a look at how it all comes together in a teaser trailer...











Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Recommended Specs And Release Date

You'll need some meaty hardware to crank up the settings and enable those ray-traced visuals. For those just looking to play the game without dialing up the eye candy, though, the starting point (720p at 30 fps) isn't too demanding.





Here's a look...







The minimum specs (720p at 30 fps, Very Low graphics settings) call for a Core i3-4160 or equivalent processor, GeForce GTX 950 or equivalent AMD graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 75GB HDD, and Windows 10 64-bit.





If you want to play at 1080p at 60 fps and at the Medium graphics preset, you're looking at a Core i5-4670 or Ryzen 5 1600 paired with a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580, 16GB of RAM, a 75GB SSD (instead of an HDD), and Windows 10 64-bit. That's still pretty reasonable.





Bumping up to the Very High tier and playing at 4K/60 is where the hardware demands jump a fair bit, at least on the graphics side—you'll need a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT . Other specs include a Core i5-11400 or Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB of RAM, 75GB SSD, and Windows 10 64-bit.





The two other tiers take into account ray tracing. To play at 1440p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps with ray tracing enabled at the High preset and the general graphics preset at High, you'll need a Core i5-11600K or Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6900 XT , 16GB of RAM, 75GB SSD, and Windows 10 64-bit.







