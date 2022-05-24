NVIDIA DLSS Adds 12 Games And Claims 2X Boost In Hitman 3 At 4K
Right now, NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is still the most effective method for taking low-resolution gameplay and turning it into high-resolution display output without impacting interactive performance. That may change with future updates to AMD's open-source FSR 2.0, but for now, DLSS is king, with the best mix of performance and image quality—as long as you have the requisite GeForce RTX GPU, of course.
One of the several announcements coming from NVIDIA during the ongoing Computex Taipei trade show is that twelve more games are adding DLSS support. That might not seem noteworthy anymore—after all, as NVIDIA itself proudly notes, there are over 180 games that support the tech now. Indeed, it is to the point that when a new AAA game comes out and doesn't have DLSS support we're more surprised than when it does.
Still, there are some pretty big titles in NVIDIA's list: indie darling Deep Rock Galactic, pro racing sim F1 22, and perhaps most notably, Hitman 3. Hitman 3 also got FSR 1.0 support, for folks who don't have the necessary hardware, but conspicuously absent is Intel's XeSS upscaling. It's rather noticeable in this case because Hitman 3 has featured heavily in Intel's marketing for both XeSS and its Arc graphics cards, but seeing as said cards are MIA, it's not too surprising to see IO Interactive's newest game skipping Intel's tech for now.
If you're not at least aware of Deep Rock Galactic, you probably aren't much of an online gamer. The title has a semi-serious science-fantasy setting where dwarves (think Tolkien) work for a mining corporation digging up space rocks while under assault from alien monstrosities. It's a four-player co-op action game that has really taken Steam by storm, with over twelve-thousand players online in the last 24 hours, as of this writing.
The other new DLSS-enabled titles that NVIDIA is highlighting are Loopmancer, Hydroneer, LEAP, Propnite, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Vampire the Masquerade - Swansong, Turbo Sloths, and Warstride Challenges. We're not going to go over all of them in detail, but if you'd like to check out the bennies from toggling on DLSS, you can head over to NVIDIA's blog.