NVIDIA DLSS Adds 12 Games And Claims 2X Boost In Hitman 3 At 4K





Still, there are some pretty big titles in NVIDIA's list: indie darling Deep Rock Galactic, pro racing sim F1 22, and perhaps most notably, Hitman 3. Hitman 3 also got FSR 1.0 support, for folks who don't have the necessary hardware, but conspicuously absent is Intel's XeSS upscaling. It's rather noticeable in this case because Hitman 3 has featured heavily in Intel's marketing for both XeSS and its Arc graphics cards, but seeing as said cards are MIA, it's not too surprising to see IO Interactive's newest game skipping Intel's tech for now.

















If you're not at least aware of Deep Rock Galactic, you probably aren't much of an online gamer. The title has a semi-serious science-fantasy setting where dwarves (think Tolkien) work for a mining corporation digging up space rocks while under assault from alien monstrosities. It's a four-player co-op action game that has really taken Steam by storm, with over twelve-thousand players online in the last 24 hours, as of this writing.







