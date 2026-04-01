Sony PS6 Handheld Leak Claims It Beats Xbox Series S In Raster And Ray Tracing
Based on what we already know about the Sony-AMD collaboration on Project Amethyst, some aspects of this leak are likely to be true. The ray-tracing information does add up. While we highly doubt games will run with path tracing at adequate performance levels on the PlayStation 6 Portable, but it would likely have feature parity with the full-sized PlayStation 6 console. That machine may support path tracing, based on statements made by PlayStation's Mark Cerny and AMD's Jack Huynh.
The PS Vita was Sony's last standalone handheld.
- 4 Zen 6c Cores
- 2 Zen 6 LP Cores
- 16 AMD RDNA 5 Compute Units
- 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM w/ 192-bit interface
Considering the long gap from the February 2012 release of the PS Vita, it's good to see that Sony is taking handheld gaming seriously. Hopefully, the eventual Steam Deck 2 or ROG Xbox Ally follow-ups compete favorably, and lead to a more diverse market of next-gen handhelds.