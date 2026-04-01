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Sony PS6 Handheld Leak Claims It Beats Xbox Series S In Raster And Ray Tracing

by Chris HarperWednesday, April 01, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
hero psportal
Prominent hardware leaker KeplerL2 made some interesting statements on the NeoGAF forums recently, claiming that the PlayStation 6 Portable is not only faster than the Xbox Series S in raster performance, but "massively ahead" in ray tracing and path tracing performance too. Additionally, the leak asserts that AMD FSR 5 and PSSR 3 will have better image quality than NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5, which would be impressive if true.

Based on what we already know about the Sony-AMD collaboration on Project Amethyst, some aspects of this leak are likely to be true. The ray-tracing information does add up. While we highly doubt games will run with path tracing at adequate performance levels on the PlayStation 6 Portable, but it would likely have feature parity with the full-sized PlayStation 6 console. That machine may support path tracing, based on statements made by PlayStation's Mark Cerny and AMD's Jack Huynh.


content2 ps vita
The PS Vita was Sony's last standalone handheld.

The leaked PlayStation 6 Portable specifications posted in the thread were not debunked by Kepler, and were listed as follows:
  • 4 Zen 6c Cores
  • 2 Zen 6 LP Cores
  • 16 AMD RDNA 5 Compute Units
  • 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM w/ 192-bit interface
While information on RDNA 5 is still limited, we did recently see a Zen 6 benchmark leak indicating a massive leap in Instructions Per Clock (IPC) and per-core performance, to the point that a Zen 6 Medusa Point chip at 2.4 GHz was comparing favorably to a Zen 5 Strix Point chip at 5 GHz. A six-core Zen 6-powered handheld suddenly starts looking a lot beefier with that information in mind.

Considering the long gap from the February 2012 release of the PS Vita, it's good to see that Sony is taking handheld gaming seriously. Hopefully, the eventual Steam Deck 2 or ROG Xbox Ally follow-ups compete favorably, and lead to a more diverse market of next-gen handhelds.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, handheld gaming, (NASDAQ:SNE), zen 6, rdna 5, playstation-6-portable
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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