AMD And Sony Disclose Project Amethyst Details For PS6 Path Tracing

In a video posted to the official PlayStation YouTube channel this morning, AMD and Sony detailed a few major advancements in AMD's GPU architecture developed under the two companies' Project Amethyst collaboration—advancements that point toward strong path tracing performance on both PlayStation 6 and AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 architecture. While PlayStation 5 Pro and extant RDNA 4 GPUs both boast substantial advancements in hybrid rasterized and ray-tracing workloads, path tracing—a form of ray tracing that does not rely on rasterization for primary visualization, seen in projects like Portal With RTX and Quake 2 RTX—has long been a pain point on AMD hardware, and still notoriously demanding on performance with Intel and even NVIDIA GPU hardware.





As lead PlayStation architect Mark Cerny explains with the help of AMD SVP and GM of its Computing and Graphics Group, Jack Huynh, the next generation of AMD GPU dies, including those in the PlayStation 6, will be built with Neural Arrays of Compute Units, all loaded with new Radiance Cores. While GPUs are already stacked with plenty of Compute Units and thousands of GPU cores split across them, the issue with this approach (particularly in the context of ray-tracing) is that those tasks still have to be subdivided across those cores and CUs properly, which can be inefficient for tasks not easily solved by the GPU . According to AMD and Sony, Neural Arrays allow for more seamless communication between components on a GPU die, allowing them to "work together like a single AI engine" with "bigger ML models and more efficiency".





Another problem with modern ray tracing solutions is how CPU-bound ray traversal calculations are while still being so demanding on the GPU—an issue being targeted by Radiance Cores to "free up the CPU for geometry and simulation" and allow GPU cores to focus on shading and lighting. The result, says Jack Huynh, is a "cleaner, faster and more efficient pipeline built for the next generation of ray traced visuals." Mark Cerny confirms, stating "there's a significant speed boost that comes from putting the traversal logic in hardware, and a further boost that comes from that hardware operating independently from the shader cores."



A diagram illustrating delta color compression, used in most graphics cards for over a decade.

AMD's new "Universal Compression" promises to multiply effective GPU memory bandwidth.

Image Credit: AMD, Sony