Get Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds At 29 Percent Off And Other Rockin Deals
There are a myriad of deals on true wireless earbuds at the moment, which include some big name brands like Sennheiser, Apple, and JBL. And best of all, there are deals available that fit nearly any budget.
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless EarbudsSennheiser’s name is synonymous with high-quality audio. Powered by the company’s TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive codec, the Momentum wireless earbuds deliver high-fidelity sound that can be individually tuned for the wearer. Need a little more bass? Personalize the sound experience with a choice of presets, or adjust it to tailor fit the sound stage desired.
For those that want to block out the world around them, Sennheiser’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation will automatically adjust the level of noise cancelling when the sound level in the environment changes. Need to stay aware of the surroundings? No worries, as Transparency Mode can be turned on with a single touch. With an estimated 7 hours of battery life on a single charge, and 21 hours of use with the included charging case, staying connected to the music should not be a problem.
Each earbud features three advanced noise cancelling microphones and Sennheiser’s voice pick-up technology also assists when accessing voice assistant tasks. So, even if someone is in a crowded subway station, any connected device should clearly hear the wearer say, “Hey, Google” or “Hey, Siri”, etc.
Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds are on sale for 29% off for only $199.95.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are a favorite among iPhone owners. The H2 chip inside each earbud is one of the integral components that helps deliver the quality sound Apple fans expect. The chip leverages adaptive algorithms to process sound more quickly, while tuning audio to the environemnt and the wearer's ears. Apple says it renders every detail for the wearer’s specific ear shape, allowing for an immersive high-fidelity sound.
An inward-facing microphone works with voice enhancement algorithms to recognize the user’s voice, helping to ensure that those on the other end of a phone or video call hear the natural sound of the caller’s voice. Apple says that its 2nd generation AirPods Pro have 2x the Active Noise Cancellation performance of its predecessor, with noise cancelling microphones and a rear vent working together to counter noise before it reaches the ear.
Transparency Mode not only allows the world in, but the H2 chip helps to minimize the intensity of loud noises like sirens or power tools. Conversation Awareness can also be utilized, automatically lowering the volume of what’s playing, while enhancing the voices of those speaking.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds are on sale for 24% off for only $189.
Also on sale are the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) wireless earbuds which are currently 5% off or $159.99.
JBL Tune 130NC TWS Wireless EarbudsNot everyone wants, or needs, to spend a big chunk of change on a pair of wireless earbuds. For those, the JBL Tune 130NC TWS are an excellent option. The Tune 130NC TWS are equipped with 4 microphones and with an estimated battery life of 10 hours on a single charge, and up to 40 hours with the included charging case, powering through a busy workday should be a breeze.
With Active Noise Cancellation technology enabled, wearers can minimize audio distractions. When the world around needs to be let in, Ambient Aware mode will tune into the surroundings. Thanks to IPX4 water resistance and sweat proofing, moisture shouldn't be an issue at all.
JBL Tune 130NC TWS wireless earbuds are on sale for 40% off or only $59.95.
Also available from JBL are the Vibe 200TWS wireless earbuds, currently on sale for 40% off or $29.95.
