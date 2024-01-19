Bose Teams With Kith On Limited Edition Ultra Open Earbuds With A Unique Design
Bose just announced its collaboration with Kith, a leading fashion and lifestyle brand, in the all-new Ultra Open Earbuds. The earbuds will be made available in limited quantities beginning on January 22, 2024.
When it comes to audio, Bose has become well-known for its commitment to delivering on quality and sound. The company is promoting its most-recently-announced earbuds as “a breakthrough audio wearable that looks as good as they sound,” while adding that the open ear design will allow the wearer to enjoy their music uninterrupted while still being able to hear the world around them.
“In one of my first meetings with Bose, I told them about how I have never been able to find earbuds that fit me. They then showed me the Ultra Open Earbuds, gave me a demo, and I fell in love,” remarked Ronnie Fieg, Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Kith, in a press release. “I truly believe Bose to be the best-in-class when it comes to sound, so having them be Kith’s official sound partner and bringing this product to market with them for the first time are important notches in our timeline.”
Jim Mollica, Chief Marketing Officer at Bose, noted that this is the company’s first partnership with a fashion brand. He added that, with this launch, the two companies are “bringing together two passionate communities that inspire one another - music lovers and fashion trendsetters.” The aim is to provide a set of earbuds that not only deliver top quality audio, but look good while doing it. Bose describes the open earbud design as featuring an innovative “cuff-shape design.” The earbuds do not block the ears, but instead attach to the side. According to Bose, this allows for wearing glasses, hats, or jewelry, while the earbuds remain comfortable for hours of use.
The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds will be available in a matte black colorway co-designed by the two brands. Each earbud will showcase a uniquely altered Kith logo in Bose’s iconic block lettering. According to Kith, the earbuds will feature advanced Bluetooth, Bose Immersive Audio for music spatialization, up to 7.5 hours of playtime (up to 4.5 hours with Immersive Audio), and a suite of other state-of-the-art technologies.
As mentioned prior, the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds limited-edition will release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11am EST. They will have a price tag of $300, and will only be available for purchase on Kith’s website, Kith’s app, and select Kith stores.