CATEGORIES
home News

Bose Teams With Kith On Limited Edition Ultra Open Earbuds With A Unique Design

by Tim SweezyFriday, January 19, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
hero bose kith open earbuds collab
Bose just announced its collaboration with Kith, a leading fashion and lifestyle brand, in the all-new Ultra Open Earbuds. The earbuds will be made available in limited quantities beginning on January 22, 2024.

When it comes to audio, Bose has become well-known for its commitment to delivering on quality and sound. The company is promoting its most-recently-announced earbuds as “a breakthrough audio wearable that looks as good as they sound,” while adding that the open ear design will allow the wearer to enjoy their music uninterrupted while still being able to hear the world around them.

kith bose ultra open earbuds

“In one of my first meetings with Bose, I told them about how I have never been able to find earbuds that fit me. They then showed me the Ultra Open Earbuds, gave me a demo, and I fell in love,” remarked Ronnie Fieg, Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Kith, in a press release. “I truly believe Bose to be the best-in-class when it comes to sound, so having them be Kith’s official sound partner and bringing this product to market with them for the first time are important notches in our timeline.”

Jim Mollica, Chief Marketing Officer at Bose, noted that this is the company’s first partnership with a fashion brand. He added that, with this launch, the two companies are “bringing together two passionate communities that inspire one another - music lovers and fashion trendsetters.” The aim is to provide a set of earbuds that not only deliver top quality audio, but look good while doing it. Bose describes the open earbud design as featuring an innovative “cuff-shape design.” The earbuds do not block the ears, but instead attach to the side. According to Bose, this allows for wearing glasses, hats, or jewelry, while the earbuds remain comfortable for hours of use.

bose kith open earbuds in ear

The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds will be available in a matte black colorway co-designed by the two brands. Each earbud will showcase a uniquely altered Kith logo in Bose’s iconic block lettering. According to Kith, the earbuds will feature advanced Bluetooth, Bose Immersive Audio for music spatialization, up to 7.5 hours of playtime (up to 4.5 hours with Immersive Audio), and a suite of other state-of-the-art technologies.

As mentioned prior, the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds limited-edition will release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11am EST. They will have a price tag of $300, and will only be available for purchase on Kith’s website, Kith’s app, and select Kith stores.
Tags:  Audio, Bose, earbuds, limited edition, kith
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment