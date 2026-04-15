Security Warning Issued As 100+ Chrome Extensions Get Caught Stealing Data





Chrome, Stop me if you've heard this one before: a large wave of trusted extensions on the Chrome Web Store has been found to nest malware despite performing their core functions as described. If this sounds familiar to you, that's likely because it is: we've seen numerous prior examples of this across FireFox Edge , and more.





The worst part of it is that not all of these extensions actually start out as malicious and are instead purchased for hijacking by bad actors later, though that's not the case here. Rather, a set of 108 extensions from five publishers (Yana Project, GameGen, SideGames, Rodeo Games, and InterAlt) were malicious from the start, and secured roughly 20,000 combined installs from Chrome Web Store users to date.

A few of the extensions identified by the team at Socket

But what is the extent of the attack we're looking at here? In short, it depends on the specific extension you installed, but the range is high. Some 54 of the extensions steal Google account identities via OAuth2, while another 45 "contain a universal backdoor that opens arbitrary URLs on browser start."





The remaining extensions range from ad and script injections all the way to exfiltrating Telegram Web sessions every 15 seconds. That one is particularly worrisome, and corresponds directly to Telegram-related extensions like Telegram multi-account.

Image Credit: Socket.dev