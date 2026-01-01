DarkSpectre Malware Campaign Infected 8.8 Million Chrome, Edge & Firefox Users
The DarkSpectre naming comes from Koi, and their behavior has been attributed to at least three malware campaigns infecting over 8.8 million users in the past seven years—these campaigns include "The Zoom Stealer", with 2.2 million victims, "ShadyPanda", with 5.6 million victims, and "GhostPoster", with 1.05 million victims. The goals of these campaigns vary from sneaking a peek at corporate data to covert payload delivery and the aforementioned affiliate fraud, but they all use legitimate-looking extensions to do their work. In fact, they usually are legitimate extensions...at first. But after either a three-day period or an undefined activation point, these "sleeper extensions" begin doing their work, and having already earned the trust of users and their browsers, they've been getting away with it for a long time.
Koi further states that "This is organized. This is funded. This is strategic," and attributes DarkSpectre to a well-funded Chinese operation. This is for various reasons, including server infrastructure rooted in China, Chinese language strings present in the code, affiliate fraud schemes targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms, and the sheer scale/complexity of the campaigns. Whether they're state-funded or not, there's no way to be sure, but the longevity and required funding to make all of this happen does lean strongly in that direction.
As for what end users can really do about it? It's hard to say—Koi's full post recommends readers install "Wings", a risk engine that analyzes every extension (and revision) of the extensions you install with a combination of static/dynamic analysis and agentic AI. In theory, other anti-malware and anti-virus software should also be able to catch wind of these threats. Considering how long they've been allowed to run amok on official Extension Web Stores, it would seem that the greatest onus is on Google/Microsoft/Mozilla to start monitoring extension updates for malicious behavior.
