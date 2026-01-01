CATEGORIES
DarkSpectre Malware Campaign Infected 8.8 Million Chrome, Edge & Firefox Users

by Chris HarperThursday, January 01, 2026, 02:11 PM EDT
The security researchers at Koi have uncovered a bombshell—a coordinated spyware campaign across 100+ Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla FireFox extensions, which function legitimately but (eventually) exhibit malicious behavior tied to a threat actor called DarkSpectre. This behavior includes stripping security protections, installing backdoors for remote code execution, performing surveillance, and disabling anti-fraud protections on Chinese e-commerce affiliate links.

The DarkSpectre naming comes from Koi, and their behavior has been attributed to at least three malware campaigns infecting over 8.8 million users in the past seven years—these campaigns include "The Zoom Stealer", with 2.2 million victims, "ShadyPanda", with 5.6 million victims, and "GhostPoster", with 1.05 million victims. The goals of these campaigns vary from sneaking a peek at corporate data to covert payload delivery and the aforementioned affiliate fraud, but they all use legitimate-looking extensions to do their work. In fact, they usually are legitimate extensions...at first. But after either a three-day period or an undefined activation point, these "sleeper extensions" begin doing their work, and having already earned the trust of users and their browsers,  they've been getting away with it for a long time.


GhostPoster also includes this Opera extension, too, like this "Google Translate" extension conspicuously not uploaded by Google. It's been installed by almost 1 million users.

As Koi states, this "isn't three separate threat actors running similar operations. This is one highly organized operation—and while tracking their infrastructure, we stumbled onto something new: a 2.2 million user campaign stealing corporate meeting intelligence that we're disclosing for the first time."

Koi further states that "This is organized. This is funded. This is strategic," and attributes DarkSpectre to a well-funded Chinese operation. This is for various reasons, including server infrastructure rooted in China, Chinese language strings present in the code, affiliate fraud schemes targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms, and the sheer scale/complexity of the campaigns. Whether they're state-funded or not, there's no way to be sure, but the longevity and required funding to make all of this happen does lean strongly in that direction.

As for what end users can really do about it? It's hard to say—Koi's full post recommends readers install "Wings", a risk engine that analyzes every extension (and revision) of the extensions you install with a combination of static/dynamic analysis and agentic AI. In theory, other anti-malware and anti-virus software should also be able to catch wind of these threats. Considering how long they've been allowed to run amok on official Extension Web Stores, it would seem that the greatest onus is on Google/Microsoft/Mozilla to start monitoring extension updates for malicious behavior.

Image Credit: Koi.AI
