Samsung's Trifold Galaxy Phone Launch May Leave US Out Of The Fold
by
Aaron Leong
—
Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:02 AM EDT
The global fanfare for Samsung's most audacious mobile project yet, the (tentatively named) Galaxy Z TriFold, is reportedly set to bypass the U.S. market (not to mention most other parts of the world, too). Reports from reputable leakers suggest that the triple-folding device will be restricted to a small number of regions, such as South Korea and the Chinese markets.
After completely backing off production of the Galaxy S25 Edge due to (very) cold public reception, Samsung is readying its next radical phone, the TriFold, for "global" release, but probably in the loosest sense of the word. The phone itself is expected to feature a display that folds twice, creating a tablet-like 10-inch screen when fully unfurled. The device is tipped to be unveiled this week at a major summit in South Korea, and so far it's believed that the premium phone will rock a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 200MP primary camera with 100x digital zoom, plus a capacious 5,600mAh battery capacity.
Unfortunately for foldable enthusiasts -- and despite recent rumors to the contrary -- I think it's very unlikely that Samsung will release its first trifold beyond Korea, the greater Chinese market (including Singapore & Taiwan), & possibly the UAE. I'd love to be wrong, though.
However, the excitement around this $3,000-estimated halo product is tempered by some level of cautiousness on Samsung's part. According to well-known leaker Evan Blass, the initial launch will be severely limited, targeting only South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and potentially the UAE.
The exclusion of North America and Europe aligns with Samsung's historical hyper-vigilance when launching experimental, high-priced models. To wit, most recently the company restricted the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE to Asian markets, testing the waters before committing to a broader global release.
Similar to how Huawei has marketed the Mate XT (the first trifold to ever go on sale), Samsung views the Galaxy Z TriFold less as a mass-market blockbuster and more as a cutting-edge, first-gen experiment of sorts. With production reportedly limited to less than 50,000 units, restricting the launch to regions where the company can closely monitor early adoption and gather vital feedback is a pragmatic strategy.
For the US market, this means mobile fans interested in the triple-fold frontier will have to import from outside the U.S., settle for the excellent, but less ambitious, Galaxy Z Fold 7, or wait—perhaps a full year or more—for the second TriFold, assuming that it ever makes it to our neck of the woods.