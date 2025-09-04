CATEGORIES
home News

Huawei Launches Mate XTs Trifold As Folding Phone War Intensifies

by Aaron LeongThursday, September 04, 2025, 10:37 AM EDT
hero mate xts andy
While tech giants like Samsung and Apple continue to dabble in book-style foldable phones, Huawei has continued its solo charge into trifold territory. In fact, the company has just unveiled the second-generation Huawei Mate XTs, complete with improvements in the processor, added stylus support, and a new ultrawide camera, among other things.

mate xts tablet

One of the main calling cards of the Mate XTs is that it features a Z-shaped outward-folding hinge system, allowing the single display to transform into three distinct screen configurations. When fully unfolded, the device presents a proper tablet-sized 10.2-inch OLED panel. When folded once, it becomes a dual-screen device with a 7.9-inch display, and in its most compact form, it functions as a familiar 6.4-inch slab phone. The 3,184x2,232 display is rated for 1,800 peak nits, and is capable of variable 1-90Hz refresh rate.

mate xts tri

For this second-gen model, Huawei has, for the first time, packed the Mate XTs with stylus functionality, allowing users to write, draw, and navigate (including air gesture support) with the M-Pen 3. This addition directly addresses the needs of power users and creatives in things like note-taking and digital art creation. The Mate XTs also debuts a purple pleather option, which actually looks pretty fly.

Under the hood, the Mate XTs is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 9020, a small bump from the previous model's 9010. The device's camera system has been massaged as well: aside from the 50-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture and 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical (and 50 x digital) zoom, there's a new 40MP ultra-wide camera to replace the older 12MP unit.

mate xts purple1

Huawei’s launch of the Mate XTs places it in a league of its own, as the company is currently the only manufacturer to have commercially shipped a trifold smartphone. The new model comes as competitors are still in their developmental phases, with Samsung’s own tri-fold device and the rumored iPhone Fold remaining subjects of speculation. For now anyway, Huawei is focused on refining the formula and perhaps be able to trickle the technology down to producing cheaper trifold models.

Currently available in China only, the Huawei Mate XTs Ultimate Design starts at $2,250 for the 16GB RAM / 256GB ROM version, topping out at $3,080 for the 16GB RAM / 1TB ROM model. The stylus is an extra $84.
Tags:  Samsung, Apple, Huawei, foldable-smartphone
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment