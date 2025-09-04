Huawei Launches Mate XTs Trifold As Folding Phone War Intensifies





While tech giants like Samsung and Apple continue to dabble in book-style foldable phones , Huawei has continued its solo charge into trifold territory. In fact, the company has just unveiled the second-generation Huawei Mate XTs, complete with improvements in the processor, added stylus support, and a new ultrawide camera, among other things.









One of the main calling cards of the Mate XTs is that it features a Z-shaped outward-folding hinge system, allowing the single display to transform into three distinct screen configurations. When fully unfolded, the device presents a proper tablet-sized 10.2-inch OLED panel. When folded once, it becomes a dual-screen device with a 7.9-inch display, and in its most compact form, it functions as a familiar 6.4-inch slab phone. The 3,184x2,232 display is rated for 1,800 peak nits, and is capable of variable 1-90Hz refresh rate.















Under the hood, the Mate XTs is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 9020, a small bump from the previous model's 9010 . The device's camera system has been massaged as well: aside from the 50-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture and 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical (and 50 x digital) zoom, there's a new 40MP ultra-wide camera to replace the older 12MP unit.













Currently available in China only, the Huawei Mate XTs Ultimate Design starts at $2,250 for the 16GB RAM / 256GB ROM version, topping out at $3,080 for the 16GB RAM / 1TB ROM model. The stylus is an extra $84.