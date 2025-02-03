CATEGORIES
When Samsung's First Tri-Fold Galaxy Phone Is Rumored To Launch

by Aaron LeongMonday, February 03, 2025, 10:16 AM EDT
At the Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung revealed what could in store this summer: the Samsung-Google XR headset, a pair of smart glasses, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a tri-fold phone. Pertaining to the latter, a leakster has come forward claiming that the new model will be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold with the "G" harking to the letter the folding mechanism resembles in the closed position. This phone is meant to take the heat directly to Huawei's Mate XT whenever it goes on sale in Q3 2025.

Samsung summer product roadmap; note tri-fold. (Credit: Samsung)

According to a blog post by yeux1122 on Naver, Samsung's new flagship tri-fold model will be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold and it seems like the South Korean electronics giant is eyeing the burgeoning tri-fold market to heavily invest in, especially since it rather dropped the ball in the phablet and flip foldable race. With the Huawei Mate XT as currently the only tri-folder on sale, this year would be the ideal opportunity for Samsung to hit the ground running. According to the leakseter, while some sources say Samsung will release its tri-fold this year, a January 2026 release might be more likely.

Information on the internals like chipset, battery capacity, camera package, etc. are still anyone's guess at this point, but yeux1122 states that when fully unfolded, the G Fold's display will be just shy of being a full-on 10-inch tablet. The phone will measure 6.54 tall compared to 6.2 inches for the Mate XT and 6.0 inches for the OnePlus Open. This height suggests that the G Fold may be sticking with either a 22.1:9 or 23:9 display ratio when folded (like Z Folds), making it taller and narrower than what most users are accustomed to.

The leakster adds that the folding method for the display will be a gate-fold style with the left- and right-most panels opening away from the central panel. This claim doesn't match up with the graphic shown at Unpacked that depicted a more familiar Z-fold (ironic, isn't it) style tri-fold layout. 

The Galaxy G Fold will also weigh 298 grams (10.51 ounces), matching that of the Mate XT. We hope that part of the heft will go to giving the tri-fold a sizeable battery like the 5,600 mAh unit on the Huawei, if not better.

Pricing is another big unknown, but expect something in the region of $3,000 or higher. Nobody said that being at the cutting edge wouldn't be gut-punching. 
