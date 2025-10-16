Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped Ahead Of Showdown With iPhone Air

Coming almost as a non-surprise, Samsung has reportedly canceled next year's Galaxy S26 Edge, effectively pulling the plug on plans to jump-start the ultra-slim flagship trend merely five months after the Galaxy S25 Edge purportedly failed to win over consumers. Sales figures are mediocre enough that the company is also talking about halting further production on the latter.
According to South Korean outlet News Fim, the decision stems from the severely underwhelming sales performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Despite being the thinnest phone Samsung has ever made
, coming with a svelte 5.8-millimeter profile and admittedly being an engineering feat, consumers (and their wallets) have apparently spoken: the compromises between aesthetics and functionality
proved too much.
According to sales data, the Galaxy S25 Edge managed to ship only 1.31 million units as of August. This figure pales in comparison to the core lineup (even if they launched three months prior), with the standard Galaxy S25
selling over 8.28 million units and the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra blowing past 12 million units in the same period.
The core problem, according to analysts, was the combination of a premium price tag ($1,100 to start) with crucial functional trade-offs. To achieve its razor-thin design, the Galaxy S25 Edge was forced to pack a smaller, 3,900 mAh battery—significantly less than its pricier siblings. Thinness doesn't sell if the phone can’t last through a full workday, so the thought of paying more for less ultimately alienated the high-end buyer who prioritizes all-day battery life and flagship camera features.
Based on News Fim's report
, the poor reception forced a rapid pivot in Samsung’s strategy for its 2026 flagship series. Initial rumors suggested the Galaxy S26 Edge would replace the Galaxy S26 Plus model, keeping the lineup at three devices. However, Samsung is said to be now reverting to its traditional and more successful structure: the Galaxy S26 (Pro)
, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This exclusive news has since been corroborated by other reliable insiders like OnLeaks and Ice Universe.
Unfortunately, development for the Galaxy S26 Edge is reportedly also complete, leaving the company in an awkward position with a finished product that will never see a global launch. As for the current Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is expected to discontinue it once existing inventory is cleared, which means more aggressive price cuts
could appear come holiday shopping season (the 256GB model is sale for $689.99 at Amazon
, or 37% off, while the 512GB model is discounted 40% to $729.99
).
Another lingering question is, assuming the cancellation of the Edge series
is true, how will the rest of the industry react. It remains to be seen if Apple's iPhone Air
will continue solo and unabated, or if other brands refine the formula where Samsung seemingly came up short.