by Brandon HillFriday, March 12, 2021, 11:49 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 And Note 20 Ultra Discounted By Up To $500 With These Hot Deals

samsung galaxy note 20
Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra last year, and they're still highly desirable machines (even with the arrival of the Galaxy S21 Series). Given that the two smartphones have been on the market for nearly six months, the discounts are starting to pile up for those looking to score a deal.

Woot.com, an Amazon subsidiary, is currently selling both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in brand new condition and carrier unlocked. If you want the cheapest deal, you can get the Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green with 128GB of storage for just $599, which is $400 off its MSRP. 

If you want the flagship model, the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra in Mystic Bronze with 128GB of internal storage is priced at $799, or $500 off its MSRP. Woot is limiting customers to two smartphones per person, so keep that in mind if you're looking to outfit the entire family with some flagship smartphone goodness.

Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping, and Woot says that the deal is active for the next 14 hours or while supplies last.

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and features 5G connectivity courtesy of a Snapdragon X55 modem. The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch display (2340x1080, 60Hz), while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ups that to 6.9 inches (3800x1440, 120Hz). Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint reader, triple rear cameras, and a standard S Pen.

It's unknown what the Galaxy Note family's future will look like, especially considering that the Galaxy S21 Ultra now has optional S Pen support. There have even been on-againoff-again rumors that the Galaxy Note will simply disappear altogether and will be supplanted by "Ultra" members of the Galaxy S family.

