Samsung Reportedly Not Ready To Kill Galaxy Note Family After All





For the past few months, we’ve all been writing obituaries for Galaxy Note family, which has been a towering presence in Samsung’s smartphone family for nearly a decade. It’s hard to fathom it now, but when the original Galaxy Note launched in 2011 with a 5.3-inch display, it was considered massive. But today, the current-generation Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rocking a 6.9-inch display.

Yesterday, Samsung didn’t do much to dispel those rumors, with Dr. TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile chief, stating in a blog post, “We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”

That sounded like Samsung was hedging its bets on the Galaxy Note exiting the lineup. However, a new report from South Korean news agency Yonhap suggests that the Galaxy Note may live to see another day. "We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year," said a Samsung official that chose to remain anonymous. That same official went on to add, "Roh's message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”





So, maybe we’ll see a new Galaxy Note in 2021, maybe we won’t. However, the fact that features from the Note will begin spreading to other models can’t be good in the long run for the S Pen-packin’ family. Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will gain support for the S Pen, which is one of the defining features of the Galaxy Note series. With that distinction now gone, about the only difference between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and a hypothetical Galaxy Note 21 Ultra would be that the latter would come with the S Pen standard, and would have an onboard silo to hold it. It’s rumored that the S Pen will be an optional accessory on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

