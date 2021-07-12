Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Lineup Leaks With Folding Phones, Watches, And Earbuds Galore





We all know that Samsung is planning an Unpacked event for this summer to announce its latest crop of consumer electronics devices. Over the past few weeks, we've seen some substantial leaks of the Galaxy Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3

However, over the weekend, famed leaker Evan Blass struck the motherlode and released animated gifs of every product Samsung plans to launch. These GIFs show the devices from every possible angle in multiple colors.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is perhaps the most stunning device that will launch with its large folding display and tall/skinny cover display. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this new iteration has three cameras on the back along with an LED flash. In addition, there are also selfie cameras located on the primary folding display and the cover display.

On the hardware side, we're expecting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (512GB is likely to be optional). Given the large expanse of screen real estate when unfolded, we're glad to hear that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 now supports the S Pen like the Galaxy Note family and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung's entry-level folding Android smartphone, which we've also seen recently. According to previous reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a 6.7-inch (2236x1080) display -- the same as its predecessors -- and a much larger cover display (1.9 inches versus 1.1 inches).

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, its cheaper counterpart is likely to use some flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC variant. However, we'd be interested in seeing Samsung go with the Snapdragon 778G mid-range 5G SoC to hit an even lower price point (the Galaxy Z Flip 5G starts at $1,1199.

Galaxy S21 Fan Edition

The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has been rumored for months, with the most recent leak coming earlier this month. Blass showed off the smartphone with another 360-degree animated GIF.

As with previous leaks, the design is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S21, although the rear camera bump is body-colored. Expect to see the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and the same camera setup as the Galaxy S21 (with cheaper lenses to cut cost). In addition, the latest info suggests that the smartphone will support 45-watt charging with its 4,500 mAh battery.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic And Galaxy Watch Active 4

Blass delivers again with the rotating shots of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 Active (or simply Galaxy Watch 4, depending on who you ask). The latter features Samsung's more traditional hard-edged design with a rotating bezel and will reportedly be available in 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm case sizes.

Galaxy Buds 2

The Galaxy Watch 4 Active, on the other hand, drops the rotating bezel for a smoother overall look. It will come in 40mm or 44mm case sizes. Both smartwatches are MIL-STD-810G certified with a display covered in Gorilla Glass.

Finally, we come to Galaxy Buds 2, which first leaked in early July. These wireless buds are expected to feature active noise cancelation and will be available in multiple colors. At this point, we don't know how Samsung will position these earbuds relative to the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro, but we'll find out shortly.

According to Blass, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will take place on August 11th. You can check out Blass' entire thread of devices expected at next month's event right here on Twitter.