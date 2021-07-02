Galaxy S21 FE Smiles For The Camera After Samsung Springs Another Leak





It seems like Samsung can't keep anything under wraps these days. The second half of 2021 is expected to be pretty busy for the company, with several major product launches looming. However, nearly all those devices have leaked in the form of official press renders. So far, we've seen:

And now we can add the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) to the table as well. The smartphone has been rumored for months, but the folks at Android Headlines claim to have obtained an official marketing render of the smartphone. As we can see, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in purple, white, green, and grey and looks similar to the existing Galaxy S21.

From what we can tell, the Galaxy S21 FE's rear camera bump features the same overall design as the Galaxy S21 but doesn't stick out as far from the body. The camera bump is also body-colored, rather than matching the color of the frame wrapping around the smartphone. For cost-saving reasons, the Galaxy S21 FE will continue to use a polycarbonate body that is supposed to be water-resistant and robust enough to handle abuse.

Powering the Galaxy S21 FE, of course, will be the familiar Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with standard 5G support. In addition, Samsung is expected to pair the chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (256GB optional). As for the cameras, expect to see the same selfie camera from the Galaxy S21 along with the same 64MP and 12MP cameras on the rear. However, the lenses for both rear cameras are reportedly lower quality, which could account for the thinner camera bump. Other features rumored to come with the Galaxy S21 include a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Right now, all signs are pointing towards an October 2021 launch for the Galaxy S21 FE.