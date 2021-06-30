Samsung's Handsome Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leaks In Official Renders





Last week, we got a chance to examine Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, which has clean lines and minimal bezels available in 40mm and 44mm cases sizes. But that's not the only smartwatch coming from Samsung; the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked today in official press renders.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bears more than a passing resemblance to the outgoing Galaxy Watch 3. There are more prominent display bezels and flatter surfacing than the Galaxy Watch 4, and on the right-hand side of the casing, there are two familiar buttons for navigation.





Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches usually come in two sizes, but the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will reportedly feature three sizes: 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in stainless steel or aluminum finishes covered in Gorilla Glass DX or Gorilla Glass DX+, respectively. And most importantly, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will feature Samsung's rotating bezel.

Like the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is reportedly MIL-STD-810G certified and is water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters. And as is typically the case, the smartwatch will support 20mm bands.

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will use Samsung and Google’s collaborative Tizen Wear OS. While we were initially expecting the new Galaxy Watch 4 Series smartwatches to launch June 28th, it's now rumored that they will launch at an unpacked event later this Summer (perhaps alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3).