Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Explored From Every Angle With New Leaked Renders





A week ago, official renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked onto the internet from a familiar source (Evan Blass). Unfortunately, while we could see the former from the front and the back, the latter was only visible from the back while in the closed position.

Well, today, Blass is back at it again with 360-degree views of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in three different colors: Gold, Purple, and Grey. The same basic design present with the first two generations of the "Flip" is still here with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That means that this is a rather tall smartphone that folds in half, making it a much more portable device to fit in your pocket. There appears to be a selfie camera with a hole punch cutout at the top center of the display,

On the right-hand side of the device, you'll find the power button (likely with a fingerprint sensor embedded) and a volume rocker. Then, moving along to the back of the smartphone, there are two cameras, an LED flash, and a significantly larger cover display for showing notifications, the time, or even to serve as a viewfinder.

According to further leaked information from GizNext, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will retain its narrow 6.7-inch display (2636x1080, 25:9 aspect ratio). However, the external cover display nearly doubles in size from 1.1 inches to 1.9 inches. The current Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 3,300 mAh battery, and we wouldn't be surprised to see Samsung increase that capacity for its successor.

When it comes to performance, the most likely SoC choice would be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, which launched earlier this year. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched during the latter half of 2020 with the then-new Snapdragon 865+. So, Samsung could go that route with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by using the newly announced Snapdragon 888+. The performance difference between the two SoCs should be negligible, so Samsung can't go wrong with either choice, in our opinion.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched on August 7th, 2020, so if Samsung keeps a similar timetable this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is roughly a month away. The device is likely to launch alongside the larger flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As for pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G debuted at $1,199, and we should expect similar pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.