CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, July 26, 2021, 01:28 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Display And Camera Specs Revealed, Two S Pen Options Coming

galaxy unpacked 2021 hero
Samsung has set aside August 11th for its huge Galaxy Unpacked event, which will see the debut of numerous new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Leading up to this highly-anticipated leak, notorious gadget leaker Evan Blass revealed 360-degree views of all the expected devices, and today, he's giving some additional specs/features for the two most prominent devices that will launch.

galaxy z fold 3

According to Blass, the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a 7.6-inch primary folding display and a 6.2-inch external cover display. These specs mirror what is found on the current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2. And like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have three 12MP cameras on the back for wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto photography. However, the camera lovin' doesn't stop there. It's said that there's a 10MP selfie camera punched out of the cover display along with an additional 4MP "main" selfie camera.

Interestingly, Blass confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be used with one of two optional S Pens. So there's an S-Pen Pro and an S-Pen Fold Edition, although he didn't get into the specifics of the accessories.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch primary folding display and a 1.9-inch cover display. The display is the same size as the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 5G, while the cover display has increased dramatically from the previous 1.1 inches. Regarding cameras, Samsung is going with two 12MP cameras on the rear and a 10MP selfie camera. So we're assuming that there's going to be a lot of parts commonality between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 concerning the cameras.

Finally, Blass says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are IPX8 rated for water resistance. It's also expected that both will use either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ SoC with at least 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Launching alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2.

Tags:  Samsung, galaxy unpacked, galaxy z fold 2, galaxy z flip 3

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment