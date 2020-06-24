CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, June 24, 2020, 02:43 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Granted Bluetooth SIG Certification Ahead Of Rumored August Release

Following the rocky launch of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung debuted the cheaper and more pocketable Galaxy Z Flip, which debuted on February 14th. Samsung is looking to quickly iterate on this design, and the follow-up Galaxy Z Flip 5G is gaining all of the necessary regulatory clearances to launch globally.

Earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (SM-N9810) showed up in a China Compulsory Certification listing. This week, the smartphone made an appearance in the Bluetooth SIG database, with models destined for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint wireless networks. Curiously, there is no mention of a variant for Verizon’s network.

This is just speculation on our part, but it could be due to Verizon’s requirement of mmWave support for its 5G wireless network. The Galaxy S20 UW has just 8GB of RAM (4GB less than other Galaxy S20 models) and lacks a microSD slot in order to make room a redesigned antenna to accommodate mmWave. There’s a similar conundrum with Verizon’s variant of the OnePlus 8 5G, which features larger dimensions and relocated buttons to make way for mmWave.

According to previous reporting, it’s said that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will gain its next-generation cellular connectivity thanks to a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly feature the same dimensions as its predecessor, so this will mainly be a performance and connectivity bump. The original Galaxy Z Flip was dominated by a folding 6.7-inch 2636x1080 display, and features a small secondary 300x116 OLED panel that serves as a viewfinder and for viewing notifications.

According to various reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will likely be announced on August 5th at a Samsung Unpackaged event alongside the Galaxy Note 20, and will launch on August 20th.



Tags:  Samsung, bluetooth sig, (krx:005930), galaxy z flip, galaxy z flip 5g
Via:  SamMobile
