Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Hits New Low At 40% Off For A Great Deal On Android





If you're looking for a slim smartphone and have no interest in joining the iOS contingent with the iPhone Air, then Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is an option in the Android space that deserves to be on your radar. It's not a perfect phone, but it is on sale at its lowest price points yet, and it's expected to be a few months before Samsung introduces a new generation of Galaxy handsets.





Samsung's Galaxy S25 with 256GB for $689.99 at Amazon (37% off). Need or want more storage? No problem—the 512GB Galaxy S25 is on sale too, currently priced at $729.99 at Amazon (40% off). In both cases, these are all-time low prices, with the 512GB model seeing the bigger discount compared to its previous low. You can scorefor. Need or want more storage? No problem—theis on sale too, currently priced at. In both cases, these are all-time low prices, with the 512GB model seeing the bigger discount compared to its previous low.





Should you consider the Galaxy S25 when Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S26 series in or around January 2026, though? You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 review for a broader picture of the pros and cons, but straight to the point, we like this deal. You're getting flagship specs and features for a price that is more in line with mid-range phones.













The Galaxy S25 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. The phone has nice thin and light design, the display is gorgeous, performance is solid, and the speakers sound great.





We also really like the main 200MP camera on the rear, which is flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. It's missing a telephoto lens, so that's something to keep in mind if that's important to you. And on the front is another 12MP camera for selfie shots.





Should you decide to pounce on this deal, here are some discounted and inexpensive accessories to go along with it...