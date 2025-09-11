Galaxy S26 Pro Design Revealed In Leak And A Spec That Gives iPhone 17 The Edge





A couple of fresh Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks have unearthed some interesting (and disappointing) details. One suggests a design departure for the Galaxy S26 Edge (particularly the rear camera hump), while the other hints that battery charging speeds will remain far behind the best. To wit, the Galaxy S26 Pro reportedly will get a small boost to 60W wired charging, while the rest in the lineup will remain at a pedestrian 45W.







Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge render





That's not all—the S26 Edge could replace the Plus version while the current Plus might be rebranded as the S26 Pro. Thus, next year, we may see a revised three-tiered lineup—S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra —allowing the Edge a more prominent and distinct identity.





Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro render

In contrast to the Edge’s dramatic makeover , the leaked renders for the Galaxy S26 Pro show more subtle refinements. The S26 Pro is shown adopting a new pill-shaped camera island reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's also believed that the Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, plus a 4,300mAh battery.



Apple released the iPhone 17 series, and I also told you the charging power of S26 Pro and S26 Edge. Let me start with the conclusion: Samsung is very dangerous.

Another leak by reliable analyst and leaker, UniverseIce, reveals some disappointing charging speeds for the S26 lineup. Even though the S26 Ultra is expected to receive a much-needed upgrade to 60W wired charging, the phone would still be far behind triple-digit charging speeds offered by some rival Android brands. Furthermore, the S26 Edge and S26 Pro are expected to stick to the same 45W speeds, which could finally cause fans to take to the streets in protest. The leak also states that the S26 Pro and Edge will only support 25 W charging, although we believe the source meant wireless charging. In this scenario, the two models could be at a disadvantage compared to iPhone 17s that can wirelessly charge up at 35 W.



