Samsung Teases New Era Of Connected Galaxy Devices Ahead Of MWC 2022 Event

Samsung just recently wrapped up its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event where in introduced its flagship Galaxy S22 smartphone series (check out some photos we took with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and 22+) and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, but it still has more hardware reveals up its sleeve. We know this because Samsung announced another Galaxy event this month, and is teasing several product launches while we wait.





We won't have to wait very long. Samsung's Galaxy MWC 2022 event is scheduled for Sunday, February 27, 2022, which is the day before Mobile World Congress (MWC). Just as we saw in the lead up to this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), companies are eager to make a splash before these major conventions officially begin.





Samsung will livestream the upcoming event on starting at 7:00pm Central European Time (CET). For those of us in that US, that would be 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST.

What To Expect At Samsung's Galaxy MWC 2022 Event

Samsung isn't saying a whole lot ahead of the event, other than it will unveil a "new era of connected devices." Clues can be found in the accompanying graphic, and animated GIF that spotlights a laptop, smartwatch, and some folding gear.





Following up on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 , it's possible we'll see Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4. Perhaps even likely, if the images in the GIF are any indication (check out the lower-left section in the image up top).







