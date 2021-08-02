CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, August 02, 2021, 02:21 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 And Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Full Specs And Official Renders Leak

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 family of smartwatches will debut on August 11th, but many details surrounding the devices have already leaked. We've seen renders of the smartwatches along with 360-degree views that leave nothing to the imagination.

Now, a frequent leaker of unreleased hardware has given us the full rundown on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, including official press renders and specs. According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in 40mm or 44mm case sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in 42mm and 46mm cases sizes. The two smaller sizes have a 1.19-inch display, while the largest watches have a 1.36-inch display. No matter which watch you opt for, all will feature a 450x450 SuperAMOLED display covered in Gorilla Glass DX. However, only the Classic features a rotating bezel.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

According to the report, the Galaxy Watch 4 family will use an Exynos W920 SoC in conjunction with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Along with the usual Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi wireless standards, an optional LTE model is included for cellular models. Additionally, WinFuture says that the watches are MIL-STD-810G and IP68 rated for dust/water resistance when standing up to abuse.

One of the most critical specs regards battery life, and it's claimed that the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm have a 247 mAh battery. On the other hand, the larger Galaxy Watch 4 44mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 44mm have a 361 mAh battery. In addition, it's reported that the watches can last up to seven days per charge, which is quite formidable in this class.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 4 family runs the latest version of Google's Android Wear OS spruced up with the One UI Watch 3.5 interface.

At this point, pricing is unknown for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but we're confident that pricing details will leak ahead of the August 11th Galaxy Unpacked event.

