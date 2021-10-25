Samsung's Galaxy Book Laptop Additions Bring 5G And NVIDIA RTX Graphics To The Fold

Samsung won us over with its Galaxy Book Pro 360 , a sleek and premium laptop built around Intel's Tiger Lake-H platform with an OLED display and exceptional battery life, to name just a couple of the highlights. Now it's adding three more models to the Galaxy Book family, with varying features and capabilities: Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey With Discrete Graphics

Shown above is the Galaxy Book Odyssey. It also features a Tiger Lake-H foundation with a Core i7-11600H processor underneath the hood, but instead of leaning on Intel's Xe graphics, it's infused with a low-power NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU for more graphics punch.





Sure, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti in mobile form is not the burliest discrete GPU on the block. But compared to integrated graphics, it offers more bite, with RTX capabilities to boot (real-time ray tracing and DLSS) in games where it's feasible to turn RTX on.







Other features include a 15.6-inch 1080p display (LED), up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, two USB Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card slot, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and Windows 11 out of the box. This all comes wrapped in a package that measures 14.04 x 9.02 x 0.70 inches, weighing 4.08 pounds.

Samsung Galaxy Book With An Affordable Starting Price

Those looking for something more affordable will find it in Samsung's Galaxy Book. It starts at $749.99 and aims to offer an "ideal balance of premium features and optimal value." What does that translate into, beyond the marketing jargon? A fairly impressive thin and light laptop, from what we can surmise.





This is another 15.6-inch laptop with a 1080p display, but powered by either an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, or a Core i7-1165G7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





Both foundations sport Intel Iris Xe Max graphics, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a similar port selection (HDMI is added to the mix), and Windows 11. It's also thinner (0.61 inches) and lighter (3.51 pounds) than the Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Gets A Cellular Upgrade

We're intimately familiar with the Galaxy Book Pro 360, and Samsung is now offering a smaller, toned-down model with 5G connectivity baked in. It features a 13.3-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, powered by a Core i5-1130G7 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, or a Core i7-1160G7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





This one comes with an S-Pen, which you can also use with your Galaxy phone. Other features include dual 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 (it's listed as Wi-Fi 6E-ready), and Windows 11 in an exceptionally thin (0.45 inches) and lightweight (2.43 pounds) package.



