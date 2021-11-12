AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT And GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Leak Tips Beastly Core Counts And Performance





If you're reading this site, we don't need to tell you that AMD and NVIDIA have new GPUs coming—partially because we've already told you, lots of times. However, new information from long-time Twitter leakster Greymon55 paints a big picture of both companies' forthcoming high-end silicon, and we mean *big*.









We'll start with the Radeon tweet, since it was posted first. In this latest leak, Greymon55 corroborates earlier rumors that the next flagship Radeon part will be an absolute beast with 15,360 shader ALUs across 60 workgroup processors. (Greymon55's initial tweet said 120 WGP, but they later corrected it ) Like current high-end Radeons, it will use a relatively modest 256-bit memory interface. That will connect the GPU package to a hefty 32GB of GDDR6 memory at a transfer rate of 18Gbps per pin.









On the NVIDIA side of things, Greymon55 likewise collates previous leaks and rumors into a convenient post full of jargon that we'll summarize for you. Unlike AMD's design, the Ada Lovelace-based AD102 will supposedly be a single monolithic die, fabricated on TSMC's 5nm process. Said die will contain 144 shader modules (roughly analogous to AMD's WGPs), each with 128 shader ALUs, totaling 18,432 "CUDA cores."









Of course, even with bleeding-edge fabrication processes, humongous GPU performance comes at an enormous power cost. As Greymon55 asked last week , "can you accept it?" The leaker themselves comments that while they have no actual data on Navi 31's power usage, they theorize that the total board power must be at least 350 watts, and likely more, on up to as high as 550W. They also state that AD102 "must be" at least 450W, and possibly as high as 650W.