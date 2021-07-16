CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, July 16, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Super Ampere Refresh Tipped For Gaming Laptops And Desktops

geforce rtx 3070
NVIDIA’s last major GPU releases came during early June with the launch of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. However, the number one discrete GPU manufacturer isn’t done with its Ampere architecture just yet; another refresh is allegedly coming for 2022.

All the hoopla started last month when an alleged leaked Lenovo roadmap revealed that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 would be available with GeForce RTX 3070 Super and GeForce RTX 3080 Super GPUs with 8GB and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, respectively. Then, last week, tipster Greymon55 indicated that the first RTX Super GPU for laptops would debut early next year.

However, reliable leaker kopite7kimi now claims that the Super refresh won’t just be for laptops; desktop variants will also be in tow. And in case you were wondering, there won’t be any shifts to a smaller process node for Ampere-based Super GPUs. Instead, they will continue to be produced on Samsung’s 8nm process node. That means that the differences between the existing crop of GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards and their Super counterparts will likely focus on clock speeds, CUDA core counts, and potentially memory size/configuration.

One other thing that will likely remain the same is the inclusion of NVIDIA’s cryptocurrency limiter, which was first introduced with the GeForce RTX 3060. NVIDIA launched an updated version of its limiter that is less susceptible to hacking with the aforementioned GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti.

At this time, we don’t know anything regarding specs for the GeForce RTX 30 Super family of GPUs. Still, they will likely bring more performance to keep NVIDIA ahead in the performance game against long-time rival AMD with its Radeon RX 6000 Series. AMD might even have some tricks up its sleeve when it comes to RDNA 2 refreshes, so it makes sense that NVIDIA would be ready to fire off another salvo in response.

Once NVIDIA releases its GeForce RTX 30 Super GPUs, all eyes will turn to its next-generation Lovelace GPU architecture. According to the most recent rumors, flagship Lovelace GPUs could feature a staggering 18,432 CUDA cores built on a 5nm process node.

Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 30, geforce rtx 30 super

