NVIDIA Circuit: GeForce RTX 30 Super Hits Early 2022, RTX 40 Ada Lovelace Debuts October 22

It's fairly fleshed out, though there is room to squeeze in lower end models like NVIDIA has done within its mobile line. Which, by the way, consists of the following...

GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop: 6,144 CUDA cores, 8GB or 16GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop: 5,120 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop: 3,840 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop: 2,560 CUDA cores, 4GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop: 2,048 CUDA cores, 4GB GDDR6

Getting back to the rumor, Twitter user Greymon55 is confident that NVIDIA will inject Super models into its mobile lineup in early 2022.









"I'm sure laptop RTX Super is early next year," they said, in response to a question about when they are coming.





If that is the case, it probably means a reveal on or around the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, though we are just speculating. On a leak. So make of that what you will. It also remains to be seen if NVIDIA will launch Super variants within its desktop lineup early next year as well, or will initially focus just on its mobile offerings.





That could depend on what AMD has up its sleeve, and how competitive Intel's Alchemist ends up being. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has gone on record saying he anticipates the company "being in position to really put pressure on NVIDIA for the first time in forever."









In a separate tweet, Greymon55 calibrates their crystal ball to look further into the future, noting that next-generation GPUs will be out in October 2022. For NVIDIA, that means Ada Lovelace , which is expected to power its GeForce RTX 40 series. But the leaker also clarified that the prediction is "not specifically about NVIDIA," so go ahead and include AMD and its RDNA 3 architecture in the discussion as well.





The sobering aspect of all this is that GPUs are incredibly hard to find in stock, unless you're willing to pay way above MSRP from a marketplace or second-hand seller. Hopefully things will ease up in the coming months, despite warnings from top chip makers saying the shortage could actually linger into 2023. Fingers crossed it won't.

