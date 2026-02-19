CATEGORIES
home News

Gamer Claims His GeForce RTX 5090 Capped At 500W Still Burned Its 16-Pin Connector

by Zak KillianThursday, February 19, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
The GeForce RTX 4090 was known to have a problem with melting its 12VHPWR power connectors. In response to this issue, PCI-SIG modified the connector to create the revised 12V-2x6 plug. While this is an improvement, it doesn't help the fact that most GeForce graphics cards eschew any kind of active load balancing, and neither does the fact that the GeForce RTX 5090 nearly maxes out the 600W peak power of the connector. We've seen GeForce RTX 5080 and Radeon RX 9070 cards melt the tiny microfit sleeves of their 12V-2x6 connectors, so it's no surprise that a Taiwanese user's GeForce RTX 5090 melted despite a supposed 500W power cap.

Posting over at the Mobile01 hardware forums, user sanetidaay posted these gruesome photos of his GPU's power adapter which clearly bears the burn marks characteristic of a 12V-2x6 connector failure. He says he noticed the failure when his PC kept crashing while he was trying to play Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Opening the machine to try cleaning out the dust and reseating everything, he immediately saw the scorched connector.

burned gigabyte power adapter
The power adapter took the most damage.

The unfortunate gamer notes that he had the GPU configured with a 0.9v voltage limit, a 500W power limit, and that his power supply is an expensive ASUS ROG Thor unit. He's had the GPU for approximately 7 months, and it has been fine until fairly recently. He also says that the card-side connector "seems fine for now", but based on his own photo, the card-side pins are considerably scorched. We wouldn't recommend running the card that way without a thorough cleaning of the power connector.

His post asks, "Is there any effective solution to prevent these connectors from burning up?? I'm seriously going to need fire insurance at this rate." Well, sanetidaay, the answer is... no. It's arguable whether or not the 12v-2x6 connector is a "bad" design, but it's definitely one designed for form over function. The small connector simplifies graphics card board design and looks better in a case, but it also melts itself and/or catches fire when one or more of the tiny micro-fit connectors fails to seat properly. The new connector simply doesn't have the wide safety margin of the older PCIe 8-pin plugs.

burned 12vhpwr connector
The power connector on sanetidaay's GeForce RTX 4090 card. We wouldn't use it like this.

All you can really do to avoid this kind of fault is make absolutely certain that your connector is well-seated, and avoid wiggling, jiggling, or vibrating the connector as much as possible. Connectors like this work by simply touching metal surfaces together, and the current draw of a high-end graphics card far exceeds what any single or pair of 16 AWG wires can comfortably carry—at least, at +12V. Maybe if we moved to a 48V system like people have been trying to push in the automotive sector, things would be a bit safer. However, given the minimal headway proponents of 48V in cars have made in the last 30 years, we're not going to hold our breath.

Images in this post are property of sanetidaay at mobile01 forums. Shout-out Uniko's Hardware for the spot.
Tags:  graphics cards, 12v-2x6, geforce rtx 5090
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment