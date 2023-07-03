Say Goodbye To The Controversial 12VHPWR Power Connector And Hello To This Replacement





Clearly NVIDIA and PCI-SIG agree , at least if Igor's latest information is accurate. According to our favorite German leakster, PCI-SIG is drafting a new connector to replace 12VHPWR that is known as "12V-2x6", a rather plainly-descriptive name for a connector that carries 12 volts across two rows of six pins.









As part of the new standard, there are defined a great many specifications and requirements on maximum current load both for the connector and on a per-pin basis. As well, there are new limits placed on connector temperature, and requirements for cable assembly integrators to verify that their cables meet all of the above requirements.







