GeForce RTX 5090 Power Connectors Are Now Melting: What You Should Know









Toro Tocho's burned 12VHPWR connector on his PSU.

The other burned cable incident was more serious. Redditor /u/ivan6953 posted a thread on /r/NVIDIA titled "RTX 5090FE Molten 12VHPWR" with multiple pictures of his card, his power supply, and the cable that he was using. You can clearly see the burned connectors on both ends, on cable, PSU, and GPU.













Screenshot from Der8auer's video above, showing >150℃ temperatures on his PSU wiring.

Screenshot from Der8auer's video above, showing over 23A passing through a single wire.





How is that possible? Doesn't the GPU have load-balancing circuitry? Well, no, apparently—at least, according to Actually Hardcore Overclocking. Buildzoid, who runs the channel, is well-known in the community for doing board-level analyses of motherboards and graphics cards to determine which products are the best-suited for overclocking. In a video posted up just a few hours ago, Buildzoid reveals that the melted connectors on these GeForce RTX 5090 models as well as those on the last-gen RTX 4090 may actually be down to the electrical design of the cards.





Diagram from Buildzoid laying out the power delivery of several GPUs.

According to Buildzoid, the GeForce RTX 4090 and 5090, at least in their FE incarnations, do not have this configuration. Instead, all six 12V lines on the 12VHPWR connector come into the card through one single shunt resistor, in essence forming a "big blob of 12V" as he says. This is a problem because the GPU is no longer able to adjust or even tell how much current is traveling across any given wire on the 12VHPWR connector. Physics does what it will, and ultimately the current crosses the path of least resistance.

This image from Corsair illustrates that 12VHPWR and 12V-2X6 differ only in the connectors.