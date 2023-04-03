GeForce RTX 4070 Specs, Pricing And Power Draw Seemingly Confirmed





A leaked NVIDIA slide has apparently confirmed the general specifications and price of NVIDIA’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070. The slide appears to support rumors, confirming that the GPU will come with a 200W TDP, 12GB of GDDR6X memory, and a price of $599. Best of all, the slide also shows average gaming power consumption of less than 200W TDP, with a rating of just 186W.

This should make the RTX 4070 a great fit for customers who want to buy into this new $600 “mid-range” GPU price class. The low power consumption means AIB partner cards should be exceptionally small and fit into most computer chassis on the market with plenty of room to spare. Plus, the low power rating should also put less demand on the power supply and reduce the likelihood of PSU upgrades.





Videocardz Leaked NVIDIA Slide of RTX 4070 Specs & Price





Interestingly, the leaked slide directly compares the RTX 4070 to the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070. This suggests the GPU is considered an upgrade to both RTX 30 series counterparts, rather than targeting the RTX 3070 specifically. This would make sense, considering the 4070’s 29TFLOPs of compute performance is significantly faster than both RTX 3070 Ti’s 21.75 TFLOPs, and the RTX 3070’s 20.3 TFLOPs. Not to mention both the 3070 Ti and 3070 are incredibly similar to each other in real-world performance, with the exception of memory bandwidth.





The RTX 4070 is unofficially expected to debut in under two weeks.