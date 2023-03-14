GeForce RTX 4070: Alleged Release Date And Everything We Know So Far





Unless the barrage of leaks and rumors are all wrong, NVIDIA is getting ready to unveil a new addition to its Ada Lovelace lineup—the GeForce RTX 4070. Not to be confused with the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti we reviewed in January, the non-Ti model is expected to feature fewer CUDA cores and lower GPU clocks at a lower asking price.





Before we get into all that, let's quickly recap the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti as a point of reference. Released on January 5, 2023, the Ti variant is based on NVIDIA's AD104-400 GPU with 7,680 CUDA cores, 60 streaming multiprocessors (SMs), 240 texture mapping units (TMUs), 80 render operation pipelines ( ROPs), and 60 ray tracing (RT) cores.





It also features 12GB of GDDR6X memory linked to a 192-bit memory bus, to achieve just over 504GB/s of memory bandwidth. And at stock settings, the reference design calls for a 2,310MHz base clock and 2,610MHz boost clock, resulting in 40.09 TFLOPs of graphics muscle. This all comes packaged in a 285W TDP.





There's no Founders Edition model for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, but there is a suggested base MSRP—$799. In our testing, the factory overclocked model from ASUS typically matched or exceeded the previous generation flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti . That's pretty impressive when you consider the 3090 Ti launched at an eye-watering $1,999.

GeForce RTX 4070 Release Date Leaks





How will the GeForce RTX 4070 compare? We'll find out very soon if the latest leaks are accurate. The folks at Videocardz posted an alleged embargo timeline with key dates in the near future. Interestingly, it looks like NVIDIA will split the review embargo into two dates, the first of which is listed as April 12 for cards priced at MSRP and the second one being April 13 for non-MSRP models.





The leaked sheet also shows that NVIDIA will formally introduce the GeForce RTX 4070 on April 12, with cards hitting store shelves the next day starting at 6:00 AM Pacific (9:00 AM Eastern).





There's no mention of pricing, but obviously it will be somewhere south of $799. Here's how the existing lineup shakes out...