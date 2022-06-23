Report Claims ASRock Will Launch Raptor Lake Motherboards With DDR4 Support





Looked at the prices of DDR5 memory lately? The newer, faster, all-ECC system RAM is coming down in cost slowly , but it's nowhere near as cheap as ubiquitous DDR4 SDRAM. Plus, due to the latency advantages of hot-clocked DDR4 versus the less-expensive DDR5 modules on the market, DDR4 systems often end up faster in gaming and other client workloads which are more concerned about system memory latency than throughput.

Intel might be hoping that its partners would stick to DDR5 on motherboards for its forthcoming Raptor Lake 13th-gen CPUs, but that probably isn't going to happen. Not only is DDR5 still pretty expensive, but it offers little tangible benefit for users building gaming systems with discrete GPUs—likely a majority of the DIY market.





Obviously this is just one vendor, and ASRock has never been one to shy away from doing things that Intel isn't too fond of. In the past, ASRock has shipped wacky motherboards like the P45TurboTwins2000 that supported both DDR2 and DDR3 memory for Core 2 processors. It's entirely possible that ASRock will be the only vendor shipping DDR4-compatible motherboards for Raptor Lake, but we wouldn't bet on it.





Fast DDR5 like this Corsair kit will give you better IGP performance, though.

