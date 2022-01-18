What's Going On With Biostar's Z790 Motherboard Listings For Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs?
Its name may not come up as often as some of the larger vendors, but Biostar has been around and building motherboards for a long time. As one of the longer-lived hardware OEMs, Biostar certainly knows the score when it comes to new product announcements: don't preempt first-tier silicon partners, like Intel.
That may be why this smaller player has apparently partially-recanted a filing with the Eurasian Economic Union, a trade group that serves Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. In the filing, which was given number KZ0000004686, Biostar describes a number of motherboards, both extant and incoming. These include models like the TZ590-BTC, the Z690 Valkyrie, and the B660M-Silver.
Also included in the list are models with 700-series designations, including the Z790 Valkyrie, Z790GTA-Silver, B760GTQ, B760M-Silver, and more. These would appear to be model numbers for an as-yet unannounced chipset, likely for Intel's 13th Gen Core Series processors, aka "Raptor Lake."
It stands to reason that the top-tier chipset for Intel's 13th Gen processors might be called Z790 and Biostar all but confirms that in its message. The only part that may not be real, then, is the list of specific Biostar models included in the EEC filing. Fair enough, then; few companies like to comment on unreleased products. It seems a bit strange to go so far as to say that the listing is "fake," though.
Whatever Biostar ends up calling its 700-series motherboards, we can be assured that they'll exist in some form or another. Raptor Lake is supposed to be socket-compatible with extant 600-series motherboards, but it's possible that the older motherboards may not support some of the new CPUs' features, such as the DLVR technology rumored to reduce CPU power consumption by as much as 25%.