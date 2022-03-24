Radeon RX 6900 XT Might Get Beat By A Mid-Range RDNA 3 Graphics Card

As it turns out, that tweet was in relation to AMD's RDNA3 GPUs, also known as the Navi 3x family. AMD isn't saying anything about the matter itself, of course, but Greymon55 sure is. According to him, Navi 33 might actually be more powerful—at least in terms of FP32 compute—than the Radeon RX 6900 XT









With that in mind, let's take a look back at Greymon55's tweet. According to the leaker, based on what he knows, Navi 33—rumored to be the largest monolithic design in the RDNA 3 series—will draw around 220-250W and run at up to 2.8 GHz, giving it peak theoretical 32-bit floating point math performance of 22.9 TFLOPs. Compare that to the RX 6900 XT's 18.68 TFLOPS and the RDNA 3 series starts to look pretty monstrous.





Are you ready for an x700 or x600 Radeon with a cooler this size?

