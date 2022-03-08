NVIDIA Hints At Selling GeForce RTX 4000 Ada Lovelace GPUs Alongside 3000 Series
The ongoing GPU shortage has been frustrating for anyone that needs a graphics processor for any reason. Gamers, computer scientists, researchers, and yes, even crypto-miners have all struggled under the extreme dearth of any discrete GPUs to buy. Because of the shortage, a lot of people are left languishing on older graphics cards while lusting after the latest Ampere-based GeForces.
Well, if you've been after an RTX 3000 card, you may have more time to get one than you think. Don't worry, rich guys; this isn't a story about the RTX 4000 "Ada Lovelace" series being delayed. No, instead, it seems like NVIDIA might continue to make and market the GeForce RTX 3000 series alongside its next-generation products.
This news comes from the Morgan-Stanley investor event yesterday, where according to PC Mag, NVIDIA's CFO Colette Kress was asked about its approach to its next-generation products. Kress apparently deflected the question by mentioning that the company may continue to sell its current-generation parts even after the debut of its new hardware. She apparently mentioned that the green team is still selling Turing parts, like the recently-released RTX 2060 12GB.
It makes sense in the light of both Kress' previous statements and of the rumors we've seen. Back in January, Kress remarked that the company is working with suppliers to increase its available inventory this year, and she made similar statements the month before, too.
Meanwhile, the higher-end (and thus higher-margin) Ada Lovelace products are expected to be massive, powerful, and power-thirsty. Keeping the already-quite-potent Ampere around as a relatively-lower-cost, lower-power alternative is a perfectly practical approach if the company wants to simply increase the quantity of cards on the market.
