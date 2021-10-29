AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Allegedly Hit A Major Milestone





Who knows when you'll actually be able to buy a graphics card again with little effort (and at sane prices by first-party sellers). It certainly won't happen this week, this month, or even this year. Regardless, GPU makers are not standing pat, and instead are busy tooling next-gen products for a 2022 launch. One of those of AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 stack , and rumor has it the design has been finalized.





The last official update from AMD is that its RDNA 3 architecture, based on an "advanced node" (presumably from TSMC) was in-design. RDNA 3 is what will end up powering AMD's next-generation graphics card, the Radeon RX 7000 series, or at least some thing—a previous rumored suggested the Radeon RX 7000 family will use a mix of RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 GPUs.





We'll see if that's how it plays out. In any event, the same leaker who put that rumor out there now says AMD's next-gen GPUs have hit a major milestone. Here's the tweet...









"Next-generation flagship graphics card has been taped out," @greymon55 stated on Twitter.





To be clear, even if this is true, it doesn't mean a Radeon RX 7000 series is right around the corner. A tape out means the final design is finished, but there are still several more steps to go before cards will be manufactured and shipped to vendors. Still, it's a big deal, because it suggests AMD didn't run into any hiccups, and that its next-gen lineup is on track for whenever AMD is planning a launch.





Regarding the flagship SKU (possible called Radeon RX 7900 XT, if AMD sticks with its current naming scheme), it's rumored to be powered by a Navi 31 GPU with a whole lot of cores—15,360 of them, to be more precise. If true, that would be a massive upgrade over the Radeon RX 6900 XT





Let's put aside for the moment any gains derived from a new architecture and look just at the specs. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is powered by a Navi XTX (RDNA 2) graphics chip with 80 compute units, 5,120 stream processors (or cores), and 16GB of GDDR6 memory linked to a 256-bit bus.





If past leaks are true, the Radeon RX 7900 XT would flex three times as many stream processors. That alone would give it a huge performance uplift, and that's before factoring in any other upgrades from RDNA 3. Exciting stuff, potentially.



