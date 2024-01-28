Practical Applications Of Augmented Reality Are Coming Soon For Mainstream Users









Spatial Vacuuming



Never miss a spot again! pic.twitter.com/VJlHaY9XIJ — Daniel Beauchamp (@pushmatrix) January 23, 2024

In the video above, you can see what they call "spatial vacuuming," which allows you to see where you have vacuumed in your house. While this might be a novel idea for just seeing what you have already covered with ease, it could also be turned into a game if you don’t enjoy vacuuming. For example, you could collect points or get graded for most complete vacuuming, mow down AR goblins with your vacuum in an AR game designed to help you clean your house or compete against other home cleaners to see how well you ‘suck within the lines’ as it were. The possibilities are endless, and they do not just apply to vacuuming either. You could have dusting sword fights, dishwashing time trials, or organizing challenges like Tetris in your cupboards or pantry.

While we specifically mention the gamification of chores, AR is not limited to just that obviously as well, and it's really just the beginning or this fledgling technology. Regardless, there are a lot of interesting things that you could do with augmented reality. We just need to see the hardware arrive in market and receive mass adoption, as the creativity for it is there and is quite promising.