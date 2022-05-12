Google's Stylish AR Glasses Prototype Looks Snazzy And Translates Languages On The Fly
Google's new AR glasses can translate and display information in the user's line of sight, allowing people to overcome language barriers. The new technology appears to be the next generation of Google Glass.
During the Google I/O 2022 event, the tech giant revealed its vision for augmented reality. That vision incorporates technology from Google Lens to multi-search, scene exploration, and Live and immersive views in Maps. But it is the advancements being made in language translation that will allow people to overcome language barriers on the fly.
Language is fundamental to connecting with one another, but being able to understand someone speaking a different language, or trying to follow a conversation if you are deaf or hard of hearing can be daunting, according to Google.
Google is aiming to remove that barrier with its new AR glasses that will translate what another person is saying and place the transcript in the user's line of sight. The glasses being showcased are an early prototype that Google has been testing.
As a company, Google has been actively researching and advancing AR and VR for years. According to CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post, the company will work with AR in increments, focusing on services like translation glasses first more than likely.
While Google Glass was ahead of its time, the teams working on it never could resolve what the main purpose of the glasses was, and the hardware was not ready. Because of those reasons, it never made it beyond the developer community. With a singular focus and advancements in technology, this new venture by Google may actually come to fruition, even though the company has made no promise the product will make it to market.
Top Image Courtesy of Google