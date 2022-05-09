Kajiya Renderer Demos Gorgeous ReSTIR Real-Time Path Tracing On A Radeon RX 6800 XT

That's exactly what NVIDIA created with its ReSTIR algorithm for path tracing. We talked about this indirectly once before, but that was focused more on the results, and didn't really get into the meat of the technology. In essence, ReSTIR—which stands for "Reservoir Spatio-Temporal Importance Resampling"—is a new way of doing path tracing that is drastically more efficient. This can mean improved performance or improved results, leaving a lot less work for the denoising filter required by real-time path-tracers.





At this stage, most developers agree that real-time path-tracing is the next big step in graphics technology. Well, since the original release of the ReSTIR paper in 2020 and NVIDIA's demonstration of it for use in ray-traced global illumination in 2021, those same developers have been slapping the new algorithm down in every conceivable place, as it's generally a drastic improvement over older ways of doing things.





When we talked about NVIDIA's path tracing advancements before , we naturally focused on its own libraries, RTXGI and RTXDI. "Naturally" because we were discussing NVIDIA's announcement, but the technology that NVIDIA has implemented in those libraries isn't exclusive to NVIDIA's graphics cards. Case in point: kajiya is a Vulkan-based real-time path-tracing renderer that uses ReSTIR extensively in its global illumination pass.





A glimpse of revamped global illumination in my toy #rustlang #vulkan renderer `kajiya` 👀 Lots more ReSTIR, new meshless irradiance cache, much larger worlds 🎉

Around 11ms/frame here on a Radeon 6800 XT at 1080p, pending some optimizations 😛

Lighting: sun + emissive materials. pic.twitter.com/ez9Z7y5hVU — Tomasz Stochastic 🦀💙💛 (@h3r2tic) May 9, 2022

Kajiya is just a renderer, and by Stachowiak's own admission, it's missing a lot of features that conventional renderers would have. That particularly means things you'd use in video games, like particle effects. What it does have is extremely fast and accurate path-traced lighting. Stachowiak says that the scene in the video embedded above runs at around 11ms per frame on a Radeon RX 6800 XT , or around 90 FPS.

Sure, 90 FPS in 1080p probably doesn't sound that great to Joe Gamer, and especially not for a $650 graphics card —albeit one not particularly great at ray-tracing. The thing you have to keep in mind is that this scene is fully path-traced. That means nothing is pre-baked; everything is done in the moment. You can move objects around and adjust the lighting at will, in real-time, and everything will look correct immediately.



