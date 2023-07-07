CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA May Allegedly Take Issue With Board Partners Considering Intel Arc Battlemage

by Zak KillianFriday, July 07, 2023, 04:43 PM EDT
intel arc battlemage artwork edited
NVIDIA has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, as it skirts a one-TRILLION-dollar market valuation. While we're fond of the company's products, its corporate behavior has occasionally come under fire, with some of the most high-profile remarks coming from former partner EVGA.

The latest such allegation comes from a suspect source: an unnamed industry contact speaking to Russian YouTube channel PRO Hi-Tech. Now, we've reported on PRO Hi-Tech before; the channel is well-known—especially in its native Russia—and probably wouldn't spread rumors if there weren't a kernel of truth behind them. However, it's also well-known that PRO Hi-Tech is a fan of Intel hardware, so take this story with an extra grain of salt.

The report says that NVIDIA is putting pressure on its largest board partners to keep them from fielding new graphics cards based on Intel's second-generation Arc GPUs, the architecture which is code-named Battlemage. A post on PRO Hi-Tech's Telegram channel goes on to say that Intel is shopping for launch partners for Battlemage, and that when word got out about the Blue Team courting first-tier board partners like ASUS and Gigabyte, NVIDIA got prickly and threatened the vendors, saying it's either green team or blue team—not both.

pro hi tech googletranslated telegrampost
Google Translated version of PRO Hi-Tech's Telegram post.

Assuming Google's translation of Russian is accurate—unfortunately, we don't have someone who can read Cyrillic on staff—PRO Hi-Tech says that he came about this information almost "by accident" thanks to an employee of a company "that apparently will sign a partnership with Intel." We can expect that ASRock and Acer will continue to make Intel Arc graphics cards, and MSI actually already does as well—although those cards never came stateside, as far as we can see.

Will we see an ASUS ROG Intel Arc GPU, or perhaps a Gigabyte Windforce model? Maybe. Or maybe not, if NVIDIA has anything to say about it. It would be interesting to see more of AMD's partners (like ASRock) pick up Intel's cards. Powercolor, for example, could launch a "Blue Angel" or "Azure Dragon" model as a counterpart to its "Red Devil" and "Red Dragon" cards. Alternatively, maybe XFX or even Sapphire could ship some Arc GPUs. Only time will tell.
Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, graphics cards, arc, (NASDAQ:INTC), GPUs, (nasdaq:nvda)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment