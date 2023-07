NVIDIA May Allegedly Take Issue With Board Partners Considering Intel Arc Battlemage

The report says that NVIDIA is putting pressure on its largest board partners to keep them from fielding new graphics cards based on Intel's second-generation Arc GPUs, the architecture which is code-named Battlemage . A post on PRO Hi-Tech's Telegram channel goes on to say that Intel is shopping for launch partners for Battlemage , and that when word got out about the Blue Team courting first-tier board partners like ASUS and Gigabyte, NVIDIA got prickly and threatened the vendors, saying it's either green team or blue team—not both.